BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Friday, as Washington and Clackamas counties moved from high to moderate risk, some businesses opened their doors back up for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Century 16 Cedar Hills in Beaverton was able to welcome customers back for the first time in almost a year Friday. Movies began showing at 1:30 p.m., as families streamed into the building.
For many Portland-area families, this was their first time back at the theater since last winter.
One family told FOX 12 they were excited to come back out and experience their favorite things again, like the popcorn, candy and the big movie screen.
“Over the past year I think we all realized that we took a lot of things for granted the minute they were taken away and I think one of those is just sitting in a movie theater, eating popcorn, sipping on a soda and watching a good movie on a big screen without those distractions,” said Caitlin Piper, a spokesperson for Cinemark Theaters.
The Smith family came out Friday as a special treat, surprising their children with a trip back to the theater to see “Tom & Jerry.”
Another family, the Dotters, told us this allows them to feel a little like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were a family that just constantly did stuff, so this has been hard. Very excited to get back into the old habits,” said Owen Dotter.
Theaters have had to change up their operations to make a COVID-safe environment.
“We feel really confident in our health and safety protocols,” said Piper.
Cinemark Theaters, which owns the Century Theater in Beaverton, says every auditorium is disinfected between showings, face masks are required and theaters have reduced capacity and staggered showtimes to ensure more physical distancing.
Cinemark has also created an automatic buffering, which blocks off the seats next to ticket purchases. This allows families or groups to purchase tickets together, then automatically block off the seats next to the group.
“I’m glad they’re marking off the seats of the people next to you. I think that’s nice. So, I think it feels pretty safe,” said Leila Dotter.
And while they could pay to watch these movies at home, families say it’s about the experience, and the feeling of some normalcy again.
“It’s not always just going to the park, but being able to go somewhere and actually hang out and sit down and relax, it’s a good feeling,” Isaac Smith said.
Theater-goers can expect to see lots of signs around the building reminding them of social distancing and mask policies. Theater operators ask that customers comply with safety protocols to ensure they can remain open.
