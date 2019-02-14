Theft suspect arrested after leading Linn Co. deputies on chase, dragging K9 through woods

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A theft suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after crashing into a patrol vehicle and leading deputies on a pursuit through Albany and onto Highway 20, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says.
Derrick Tyree Smallwood, 28, of Lebanon, was allegedly involved in a gas theft at Porter’s on Highway 99E in Tangent Feb. 2.
Smallwood at the time of the theft was driving a red 2000 Honda Civic with Illinois plates, and deputies just before 1:40 p.m. Thursday spotted the car at the east side Albany McDonald’s.
When deputies tried to contact Smallwood about the theft, they say he put his car in reverse and crashed into their patrol vehicle, causing extensive damage to the front and passenger side. Deputies were outside of the vehicle when it was hit and weren’t hurt.
Deputies pursued the Honda through Albany and onto Highway 20, where the vehicle hit a spike strip near the intersection of Wiley Creek Road. Though two of his tires were popped, deputies say Smallwood continued through milepost 48 east of Cascadia. Speeds during the pursuit ranged from 20 to 85 miles per hour, according to the sheriff’s office.
Smallwood after stopping fled down a steep embankment. A police dog pursued and was dragged 50 yards into the woods, the sheriff’s office says.
Smallwood continued to resist after deputies caught up with him and was taken into custody after being tased. After his arrest, he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Lebanon Community Hospital.
Deputies say Smallwood is from Georgia and had been living in Lebanon for the last month.
Smallwood now faces charges including attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, fail to perform duties of a driver property damage, reckless endangering, criminal mischief, theft in the third degree, and resisting arrest.
Linn County deputies were assisted Thursday by the Albany Police Department, the Lebanon Police Department, the Sweet Home Police Department and the Sweet Home Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.