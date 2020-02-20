COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A theft suspect was arrested after a pursuit on Interstate 5 into oncoming traffic on Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, Mark Garrett Hector, 31, of Kalama, was spotted running red lights in a gold minivan associated with a shoplifting incident in Kelso, the sheriff’s office says. The van had previously fled from police, and when a deputy tried to stop it on Wednesday, Hector fled north in the southbound lanes of I-5, according to investigators.
Hector left I-5 at milepost 48 and a Castle Rock police unit pursued him north on Huntington Avenue. Police said the van was swerving at oncoming traffic and at one point forced a pedestrian to jump out of the way to avoid being hit in a crosswalk.
Law enforcement tried to stop Hector from again going north in the southbound lanes as he approached I-5 near exit 49, but they were unsuccessful.
Hector continued until approximately milepost 51, where it crashed next to the Toutle River RV Resort. Hector after the crash fled on foot and a passenger was taken into custody on a warrant, the sheriff’s office says.
Law enforcement searched the area with help from a police dog and a drone, but were unable to find Hector.
Police later found him near milepost 51 on I-5 and tried to arrest him. Hector resisted and fled across all six lanes of I-5 until he was taken into custody by Cowlitz County deputies, according to investigators.
Hector was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail, where now faces charges including attempting to elude law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.
Investigators would like to speak with the pedestrian who was almost hit and drivers who may have encountered Hector as he drove through Huntington Avenue in Castle Rock.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Deputy Caity Neill at 360-577-3092.
