LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A suspect involved in theft was arrested Monday after barricading himself inside a vehicle, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a theft in progress on Knox Butte Road and Highway 226, outside of Albany, just after 3:00 p.m. A person who witnessed the theft had followed the suspect until he drove down a gravel lane off Red Bridge Road.
Deputies found the suspect, later identified as Nicholas Ames, 31, of Jefferson, at the end of the gravel road. He jumped back into his car and fled into a large farm field, where he got stuck in the mud.
Deputies learned that suspect had left a red gas can outside his vehicle where deputies first saw him. He had burglarized a shed stealing the gas before deputies’ arrival and before he fled.
As deputies approached, Ames got out and “started reaching behind his back, like he was reaching for a weapon,” according to LCSO.
The sheriff’s office said deputies made multiple attempts to communicate with Ames using a loudspeaker to get him to comply. They watched him “continually moved around the vehicle, sometimes briefly exiting, holding a black object in a manner that simulated a gun, talking to someone on the phone during some of this time making statements he was going to try and get deputies to shoot him.”
The Linn County Regional SWAT team was called out to assist, and after three hours, Ames eventually complied and was taken into custody and was booked into the Linn County Jail. He was charged with third-degree theft, second-degree theft, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle for the initial theft from a vehicle. He was also charged with second-degree burglary, attempted elude on foot, attempted elude in a vehicle, criminal trespass, and meth-violation possession.
