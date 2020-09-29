Theft suspects connected to crimes in McMinnville, Sherwood, Beaverton

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department has released surveillance images of wanted theft suspects who have committed crimes in multiple cities.
At 4:57 a.m. Sept. 17, the suspects were caught on camera vandalizing property and committing theft at a Bank of America branch in McMinnville.
Police did not release any other specific details about the crimes.
Investigators did say the suspects have been involved in similar crimes in Sherwood and Beaverton.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has other information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Hugo Cerda at 503-435-5615 or hugo.cerda@mcminnvilleoregon.gov and reference case 20.3276.
