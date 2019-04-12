PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two suspects involved in vehicle thefts in Portland drove into two police cars and hit at least three parked vehicles while fleeing from officers, the Portland Police Bureau says.
Vanbueren Alexander Dormaier, 32, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of reckless endangering, and one count of criminal mischief in the first degree after police say he stole a Honda Civic in the 14800 block of Southeast Stark Street early Friday morning.
Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. after a caller said they saw someone breaking into their car. Officers attempted to stop the car, but Dormaier failed to yield, and officers did not pursue.
The bureau says numerous officers responded to assist, and one officer used spike strips to deflate at least two of the tires on the Honda Civic. Despite the deflated tires, Dormaier kept driving into an apartment building parking lot, police say.
Dormaier and the other suspect, Richell Leeann Propps, 27, ran to a stolen Nissan pickup and, ignoring officers’ commands, drive into two police cars and at least three privately-owned parked vehicles before driving away from the scene, according to officers. No one was hurt.
A community member later notified police about the pickup driving recklessly near Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast Ash Street. Officers responded, located the truck, and arrested Dormaier and Propps nearby.
Propps is facing charges including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, and two counts of interfering with a peace officer.
The stolen vehicles are being returned to their owners. Police say one of their patrol cars had to be towed from the scene near the apartment complex.
