PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Patients at Shriners Hospital got an extra dose of adorable on Tuesday.
To celebrate "National Pet Therapy Day" the hospital brought in four therapy dogs to visit with patients and family.
Research has shown, "animal assisted therapy" reduces stress in young patients and kids we spoke with agree.
“It's calming my nerves because I’m usually super nervous when i come here so this is a good change,” Patient Carie Marton said.
“We've had kids who said dogs love you for who you are, they don't make fun of you, they don't bully you, they just love you,” Child specialist Susan Gallegos said.
Shriners gets pet therapy visits several times a week.
It's usually only one dog but on Tuesday there was four.
Patients got to visit with rugger the newfoundland, Odie the golden retriever, Quinn the dalmatian and Addy the labradoodle
