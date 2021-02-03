KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - This school year, amid a pandemic, FOX 12 will regularly go inside Keizer Elementary to share the stories of teachers, staff and students firsthand, in a series called "Keizer Strong."
FOX 12 most recently spoke with parents at the school to talk about how this year is going and get their thoughts on kids heading back to the classroom.
Britni Cruikshank has a 5th grader at Keizer Elementary.
“There have definitely been challenges," said Cruikshank.
Claudia Mendoza has a 1st grader at the school.
“It’s been very crazy," said Mendoza. "I’m not going to lie.”
While both parents have found this year tough, they're an example of how every situation is different and every child is different.
“I think it’s been kind of lonely, you know, doing school from home," said Cruikshank.
For Cruikshank's daughter, it's not so much the online school work she struggles with, but the lack of social interaction.
“She really needs that outlet of friends and recess and running around to really kind of help with her overall happiness," said Cruikshank.
For Mendoza, it's the struggle of finding daily care for her son.
“When the children go to school, obviously school is there all day and there’s childcare at the school, and so having that transition to it being older siblings, grandma, aunts, that’s been one of the challenges," she said.
But with talks of districts bringing kids back inside the classroom before the end of the year, these two Keizer parents are thinking about what that means for them.
“I have a little nerve, but for me, I think it kind of comes to weighing what benefit she’s going to get being here, by not being here and we’ve been very careful as a family, as many families have, and I have no doubt that the school will do the best they can to continue all the safety restrictions and regulations," said Cruikshank.
“Absolutely makes me nervous to go back to school," said Mendoza. "I would say that even if the school did open, we’re probably going to continue with CDL and I’m hoping that the district offers that, because that’s in the plan for our family."
"That’s what’s best for our family," Mendoza continued.
But even with different struggles, experiences and outlooks, these parents know "Keizer Strong" means lifting one another up.
“Nothing is perfect right now and to the moms out there, stay strong," said Mendoza.
“You know, just be patient with each other, be kind," said Cruikshank. "Know that not everybody’s journey is the same and hopefully we’ll all be back together soon.”
Both parents said the teachers and staff at Keizer Elementary have been incredible during this time, working with each family's individual needs.
Currently, there is no set date for when most students would head back to the elementary.
