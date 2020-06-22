NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies expect to be finished collecting evidence Monday at a North Plains property after human remains were found there Saturday by a property owner who was clearing brush.
Investigators believe those remains are that of Allyson Watterson, the 20-year-old woman who disappeared near North Plains days before Christmas last year after initial reports she and her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, were hiking in the area.
According to investigators, he was the last person Allyson was with.
Garland is currently in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, unrelated to her disappearance.
Investigators say they didn’t previously search the area the remains were found because it appeared to be intact. There are 15-foot blackberry bushes and deputies say there were no signs to lead them to search in that exact area.
After the search wraps up, the medical examiner can perform an autopsy and officially identify the remains.
When it comes to identifying a body by DNA, which may be the method the medical examiner’s office uses in this case, it could take months, but deputies say they’re hoping to get an answer much sooner.
Misty Watterson, Allyson’s mother, has been searching nonstop for her daughter the last six months.
She tells FOX 12 the family is deep in their grief after losing the most kind and loving soul they’ve ever known.
“Allyson will be missed so deeply forever. As a mother who just spent the last six months not knowing where she was or what happened to her, I feel a little peace in my soul that I know where she is. This does not bring closure because there is no closure on love. I want to thank the community and the ones close to us for your unconditional love to our family during this horrific time,” said Misty in a text.
Misty, the mother of #AllysonWatterson who disappeared days before Christmas last year, texted me the news of deputies believing they found her daughter’s remains Saturday brings her peace but not closure. “There is no closure on love.” @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/EMD4DJvtba— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) June 23, 2020
