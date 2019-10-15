NEAR GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Fairview mother is still struggling to help her young daughters recover from a scary encounter inside their own home.
"She's waking up–nightmares–about a creepy man with a smile now," Tonya Bennett said.
Saturday around 5 p.m., Bennett's six-year-old daughter left the kitchen to go to her room–that's when the ordeal began.
"My six-year-old comes running down the hallway screaming, 'there's a man in my room!'" Bennett said.
Her daughters discovery was real. Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office say 49-year-old Christian Chism entered their home through the front door, walked down a hallway unnoticed, and sat on the girl's bed.
Bennett says she always locks her door, but her brother-in-law had just come in for a moment to visit and the rest of the family was in the kitchen, including Bennett's two older daughters, as they prepared dinner.
"I still don't know how somebody could, you know, in broad daylight, that fast ... I just keep thinking what could have happened," Bennett said.
Bennett began to scream at the man to get out of her home, but he wouldn't budge from her daughter's bed. That's when Bennett's brother-in-law jumped into action, grabbing Chism and shoving him out the front door.
Shortly thereafter, Bennett's husband returned home and the two men tackled Chism to the ground and waited for police to arrive.
Chism was cited for criminal trespassing, but because the door was unlocked, deputies say it wasn't forced entry. Deputies say Chism appeared intoxicated and required medical attention, but he refused. Instead of admitting Chism into jail, he was released on his own recognizance after signing a document stating he would return to court this week.
This is now the third encounter with the legal system for Chism this week. Last Thursday, he was booked and released on an outstanding warrant stemming from an August disorderly conduct charge. Then, on Sunday, just hours after being released from his trespassing citation at the Bennett's home, he was arrested again for the same charge, this time at a home in the 1800 block of NW Marshall Street in Portland. Chism spent three hours in jail before again being released on his own recognizance.
