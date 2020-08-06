PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Business are doing all they can to try and protect customers from COVID-19. That includes putting up plexiglass, regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and for one Portland business, installing a device in hopes of battling the virus.
Christopher Wade owns The Wiggle Room in northeast Portland an indoor play space for kids. Like many businesses, he was forced to close for months.
“And technically we’re still not open to the public,” Wade said. “We are doing private play.”
“So, we are open to single families at a time,” he continued.
But Wade said there’s no wiggle room for safety.
Besides heavily sanitizing in between family play sessions, he also installed what’s known as a bipolar ionization unit.
He said the small device attaches directly to the HVAC system to help purify The Wiggle Room’s air.
“It releases ions, charged ions, into the air, which then cause the particles to stick together and then it just gets taken out by your existing filters,” Wade said.
Wade said the device costs about $500.
“I can’t say that it’s 100% full proof that you cannot catch it here, because you can anywhere,” he said. “You leave your house and you can, but we are doing everything we can to create an environment that is as safe as possible for our kids and their parents.”
Wade said his landlord helped purchase the device for his business and others in the building.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.