BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – What began in February has come to this. Time to sharpen those teeth, as the Timbers look to carve out a cup and lift some victory slabs.

The 26th MLS Cup needs to go to someone. The Timbers have made it this far. They may as well snatch that silver for themselves - and for the city that is so desperate for a winner and something to truly treasure after the past 21 months of such bizarre times for all.

Businesses around Providence Park ready for thousands of fans PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Businesses around Providence Park said they're ready to welcome thousands of soccer fans this weekend.

Left to rot by some in the summer, the Timbers have spread the love to new life, logging on for 13 wins over their last 17 matches with a +21 goal differential. Keep in mind, the club was worst in the Western Conference in that most important stat late into August.

The healthy return of designated players Jaro Niezgoda and Sebastian Blanco aided greatly in the cause for a positive shift, as did the summer addition of Santiago Moreno out of Cali, Colombia.

“It has been teamwork really in everything since the beginning with me has felt really good. The confidence with my teammates has helped me a lot,” Moreno said.

The 21-year-old Santi is like the club from New York, having never been in this final spot.

PTFC has no less than nine men who were on the squad for the final from Atlanta in 2018.

There’s a party in Portland, and it just may keep ’em all awake for days to come.

Match time is noon. Click here for info on parking, transit and watch parties for people who can't make it to Providence Park.