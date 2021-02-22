PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Starting Monday, Oregonians who are 70 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19, but that also means the demand for booking is growing.
At covidvaccine.oregon.gov, the age of eligibility for the vaccine has dropped from 75 to 70.
Booking an appointment is still first come, first scheduled. Right now, pharmacies and mass vaccination sites are working through a backlog of appointments postponed by the ice and snow storm from last week.
Katy Bernards told FOX 12 that her parents, who live in Welches, got their first dose this week after a brief delay because of the storm.
"Fred Meyer was great and rescheduled it for them, said come, and so they came yesterday and had their shots both of them," Bernards said. "And they are super excited because it's been a long year, as you know. They are looking forward to getting out back in the community."
She says her parents were thrilled for it to finally happen and celebrated with a kiss.
“Kissing spreads disease, tis’ stated, so kiss me babe, I’m vaccinated!” 🥰 This Oregon couple from Welches just got #vaccinated⬇️ I spoke to their daughter about the process & will share their story on @fox12oregon at noon @OHAOregon pic.twitter.com/9iX1AodJE6— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) February 22, 2021
"It's just something he has said over the years, which we just laugh about because he has all sorts of little jingles he does and songs he likes to sing," said Bernards.
It's a happy tune - more will be singing as they get their shots.
State health officials say starting this week, the number of vaccine doses in Oregon will double to more than 25,000 per week - going to places like Albertsons and Safeway. It's part of the plan to expand Oregon's Federal Retail Pharmacy program.
The Oregon Health Authority says if you find there are no appointments available, to check back daily. They say new appointments are added as they receive additional vaccine supply.
