PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – "If you build it, he will come."
The guys from Baseballism have set up shop in Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the American movie classic, "Field of Dreams." The Portland-based baseball apparel company is just part of the all-star setup for Major League Baseball's special matchup in the cornfields.
"When I got to the Field of Dreams, which is about a year and a half ago, I was a child," Jonathan Jwayad said. "Baseball for me, it's everything for me. I mean, I am the owner of Baseballism."
Oregon's homegrown Baseballism is working on a farmed slice of heaven.
"We started to construct our retail store right next to the field, and it is a 3,000 square foot barn that we built," Jwayad said. "So, it looks like a barn, and it is a beautiful Baseballism retail store."
A three-hour drive from Baseballism's shop outside Wrigley Field, the crop is looking up in Dyersville, Iowa for the Rose City baseball lovers and peddlers.
After a pandemic MLB season that saw their businesses hit hard without fans around the stadiums and their shops, the barn along the historic cornfields has been a shuck of good luck.
"Even during COVID, specifically to the Field of Dreams, we were still open, and this was still a destination because families were looking for a place where they could be outdoors," he said. "They'd come to the Field of Dreams. During COVID, the Field of Dreams was our best store, and it wasn't even close."
For just a dude from Portland, it had to have been a trip.
"It really is, it really is. I got here, and I have built this store. I have been here 10 times, but to have what kind of feels like an all-star game. Everybody is here. I saw Buster Olney trudging through the mud to get to his spot. So no, everyone is here on a farm, and it feels really big, but it feels like the movie. It feels like history. It is pretty special."
Wanna have a catch? The Yankees and White Sox can be scene live from Iowa on Fox 12 at 4:00 on Thursday.
