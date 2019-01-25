PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Intimidating words have been tagged on not one, but three Portland buildings in one night; now, the targets of this vandalism have a message of their own.
The Democratic Party of Oregon offices, Cider Riot Brewery and the union hall of the Industrial Workers of the World were all vandalized.
Black graffiti displaying messages like, “Antifa House”, “F*** Antifa” and “Smash communism” were found on the buildings, all within just blocks of each other.
“The first thing a community does is say no to hate, and this (graffiti) is from a hate group," Brad Martin with Democratic Party of Oregon said. "There’s just no room for that in Portland."
The words, “Goodnight left side” are now covering his office.
“It’s sad and discouraging, it’s not the Oregon way,” Martin said.
Intimidating words about #Antifa left on not one but three Portland buildings in one night — now the targets are sharing a message of their own. Buildings with damage include: @ORDems offices, @CiderRiot & @PortlandIWW union hall. Much more tonight at 10. #fox12 #portland pic.twitter.com/OwM4J6fC3Q— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) January 26, 2019
FOX 12 crews found more graffiti on a brewery just two blocks away.
“It said, 'F*** Antifa', and it was clearly an attack on us," Abram Goldman-Armstrong, owner of Cider Riot brewery, said. "They target me, with having a Jewish name, it’s clearly against their world view."
The brewery owner said he found black X’s and words about Antifa covering his business Thursday morning.
“Very anti-Semitic, very racist. This is where our flag was, they stole that as well,” Goldman-Armstrong said.
He also said his security camera footage shows someone spraying three black x’s on his windows.
Less than a mile away, huge black letters can be spotted on the front of the union hall of the Industrial Workers of the World. The graffiti says, “Antifa house” and “smash communism.”
The IWW spokesperson said their window was also smashed, but now flowers, food and messages of solidarity are pouring in.
“It’s sad to see this happen, but we stand strong against it. We know the history of Portland, and that Portland stands up against hate,” Martin said.
“They’re clearly out to try and terrorize people, and that’s something we’re not going to stand for,” Goldman-Armstrong said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
