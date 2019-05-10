PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Video shows two thieves break into a bar on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway early Thursday morning and walk out with an entire ATM in hand.
Cameras at Jack’s Tap Room and Quarterback Bar captured the incident Thursday around 3:30 a.m. Footage shows two men jumping out of a white van and using a crow bar to pry open a door, taking only a few seconds to get inside.
Police say the van the captured on the video was reported stolen out of Gervais, Oregon.
Security footage shows the van backing into the bar’s parking lot and two men jumping out of it wearing jumpsuits and gloves on their hands.
“They had masks on, glasses on,” Cindy Kline, who manages Jack’s Tap Room, said. “They’re professionals. It was scary. It was very scary.”
Video shows one of the men move a security camera so that it points outside the business, but other cameras inside of the bar continue to record them.
“They don’t go for cash registers, they don’t look around,” Jack Stanely, bar owner, said. “They’re actually running from the back pool room, straight to the ATM. They know exactly, so they’ve been in my bar before.”
The two men can be seen on video pushing the ATM, which Stanley says was bolted to the ground.
The men are seen leaving the scene about four minutes after they first arrived.
Stanley says he’s not sure how much money the thieves got away with, though he says the ATM had just been filled hours before the break-in. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
