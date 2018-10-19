‘They ripped out the ignition’: Portland woman says thieves targeted Subaru three times

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A southwest Portland woman is in a tough situation after parts were stolen from her 2003 Subaru Legacy three separate times.
It started with her tires on Oct. 7.
“They took off my nice brand new tires and replaced it with our other spares tires,” Lisa Harvey said.
A week later, they were back for more.
“They ripped out the ignition and just made it not moveable,” Harvey said.
And they weren’t done just yet.
A third time thieves targeted Harvey’s Subaru at an apartment complex in the Hillsdale neighborhood, this time taking engine parts, including the battery.
“Why?" Harvey said. "It just seemed very bizarre, like what was the purpose."
According to Rich Lawson, the owner of Superior Import Repair in northeast Portland, Subarus, especially ones made up until 2004, are becoming some of the most popular cars to steal or break into, along with Hondas.
He says he sees a lot of Subarus, that’s because he says they older ones are easy to break into than the newer models.
Lawson suggests for any Subaru model 2004 or older to put a club on your steering wheel.
For Harvey, she says she’ll never buy a Subaru again.
“What they've really taken from us is our sense of security," Harvey said. "Every time we hear a car door shut we wake up and make sure it's not our cars and they just left us in fear."
And it’s put her in a pinch.
She says she and her fiancé were planning on selling the car to help pay for their upcoming wedding.
But she’s not holding any anger and trying to move forward.
“I forgive you, I do," Harvey said. "I don't know why you chose our car and this has impacted us financially."
Harvey says she plans to donate the car to the Make a Wish Foundation.
