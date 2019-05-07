PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson is responding to a $1 million-dollar lawsuit he is facing after a fight outside a NE Portland bar on May Day, and the bar owner is sharing additional details about the suit.
The fight last week outside Cider Riot! near Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street occurred between members of Antifa and Patriot Prayer, and at one point, included a reported 60 people, according police.
The owner of Cider Riot!, Abram Goldman-Armstrong, says he is suing Gibson, his associate Ian Kramer, and anyone who conspired with them after the brawl for negligence, trespassing and emotional distress.
His lawsuit states Cider Riot! has had to increase security, provide extra staff safety training and has lost business because of the fight. Goldman-Armstrong says the group has targeted his bar for more than two years because it boasts inclusivity.
“They basically have been harassing us, our building was vandalized by them in January,” Goldman-Armstrong said. “They’ve been saying they’re going to “deal with us” for months, they said that before.”
Gibson calls the lawsuit a joke and says Cider Riot! has been co-hosting events with Antifa. He says the customers at the bar on May Day were the violent ones and he was just there to make a point.
“What happened is I went up to the sidewalk and I purposefully stayed on the sidewalk, because it was a challenge, it was a free speech challenge: will this organization allow people to walk on a public sidewalk next to their property?” Gibson said. “Before I even made it to the sidewalk, their customers left the balcony, came straight up to me, got into my face, spit in my face, knocked my phone out, and I got pepper-sprayed I don’t know how many times … I never did anything, I never fought back, never even said anything hateful and basically, they sat there and allowed it to happen.”
Gibson says two reporters were also attacked, and one was beaten and had beer poured on him.
“It will be interesting when people start suing Cider Riot!,” Gibson said.
