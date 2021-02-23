PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland General Electric crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to thousands of Oregonians still without power.
After that powerful winter storm hit the region nearly two weeks ago, hundreds of thousands found themselves in the dark, but that number has been shrinking steadily. According to PGE's outage map, there are about 6,200 customers still without power.
The Moehnke family had been without power for about 12 days, but crews arrived to restore their power on Tuesday.
"It's definitely nice super appreciative of all the crews that are out and about getting us all power again," Austin Moehnke said.
He said this is the longest they've ever gone without power but understands why things took a little longer than usual.
"We're not in a huge hurry for it. We know there are people who need it more than we do," Moehnke said.
Ever since the storm ripped through the area, crews have been doing everything they can to repair the damage.
"This is our home, and these are our friends, neighbors," Rich Johnson, PGE's Line Manager for the Eastern Region, said. "The men and women that are working behind the scenes and on the front lines; they're putting in the hours to get power restored,"
He explained that things seem to be moving slower because they are in the final phase and restoring power to individual customers. Sometimes it can take longer because crews are finding damage as they go.
"The location that we're at right now is a single-phase customer. It took us 45 minutes to make the repairs, get the wire back up and get these folks energized," Johnson said. "It's a box of chocolates," he said. "As we get out there, there's no telling what we're going to be up against."
Johnson said he understands why people are frustrated.
"I empathize with each and every person that's going through this," he said.
But he also wants everyone to know they won't stop until every single person's power has been restored.
"There's still that level of energy. They want to get it done, they know what the task is in front of them throughout the course of the day, and they've got a mission," Johnson said. "Their mission is to get power restored."
He says their work doesn't stop once the power has been restored. They still have other damages like agricultural pumps that need to be repaired that could take at least another week.
