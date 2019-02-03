GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for whoever broke into a Gresham candy store and stole $1,500 worth of items.
Police say the break-in happened at the ICandy shop on North Main Avenue at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday.
One of the owners, Debbie Eggers, said there was no money in the store. However, she said a bunch of scales and iPads were taken.
Police say they do not have any suspects yet.
