PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Food cart frustration, a thief is caught on camera in southeast Portland, breaking in and stealing from a food truck, but he didn’t know someone was watching the live surveillance video the entire time.
Tammy Hart, the owner of Road Runner BBQ, said this is the fifth time someone has broken into her truck, but the first time they’ve been caught. It’s all thanks to her wireless, infrared camera, that she can watch from home.
“This is my livelihood, my dad started this, said it was going to be my future for me,” Hart said.
Hart said she’s trying to carry on her father’s legacy, but serving up delicious brisket the comes with its side of challenges.
“He grabs the cash register and he yanks the register, throws it on the ground. Then the lights go out,” Hart said.
Hart showed FOX 12 the surveillance video of a man walking inside her food truck around 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. The video shows the man ripping the cash register from the wall, which then blows the circuit to the entire truck leaving him in the dark. At one point, the man looks right into the camera and grabs a tablet. The intruder has no idea Tammy’s mother is watching the live video from home the entire time.
Hart said her mother rushed to the truck, but the man was gone. Then, she spotted him at a nearby store.
“She closed up the truck, then they went to Plaid Pantry and she was like oh my god that’s him.”
Police quickly arrested Jason Lagers, who has a long criminal record. Police say they found Tammy’s keys and tablet on him, along with nearly six grams of meth. Court documents show Lagers admitted to police what he had done.
“It’s good to finally catch one, but sadly the guy is probably out,” Hart said.
Lagers is indeed free from jail. Tammy thinks it won’t be long until she sees him again.
Looking into the camera Hart then shares this message to all the criminals who’ve visited her beloved truck.
“There’s so much more to life than trying to take it from others…we work really hard for what we do. I pray for you, and hope that these criminals can get their life together,” Hart said.
