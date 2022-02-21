PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s cat was stolen right off their front porch in north Portland.

It was all caught on camera, and now the owners are desperate to get KiKi back.

The video taken Sunday morning shows a woman at the porch of the home trying to entice the cat there, when after many failed attempts, she ultimately just picks him up and takes him.

"I just started crying, you know, it’s just like, it’s like a family member is gone," Karina Autar said.

She and her brother Akash Autar are students at the University of Oregon. They said they’ve always wanted a pet and finally convinced their parents to get KiKi when Karina graduated middle school.

"You can see the love was there instantly," she said. "When my dad takes a nap, when my dad goes to sleep, he has to get KiKi on the bed with him."

They said KiKi has his own routine which includes getting up early, going for a walk around five in the morning, and then hanging out on the porch, usually around 7, until someone lets him back inside.

That's when the video shows him being taken.

The family said it’s been hard for them dealing with this from afar while they know their parents are heartbroken at home.

"They’re distraught, it’s like their child is gone ya know. They already are empty nesters because we’re gone and KiKi was the only thing I would assume keeping them not feeling lonely," they said.

They're grateful the community has been helping them get the word out, and now all they can do is hope to get KiKi back home safe.