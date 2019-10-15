CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted was caught on camera stealing from a Clackamas salon, and the owner believes he cut through a wall to do it.
Part of the building is under construction and the thief went through quite the obstacle course to get in.
The landlord, the contractor and the salon owner all say this break-in actually started two doors down, and that as far as they can tell, the thief broke the lock box to get into a vacant space, then dug through the drywall in between to get into the part of the building currently under construction, and then cut through plastic to get into Urban Colorz Salon.
“We had just gotten a new shipment of flat irons and curling irons in, so they were stacked up there and he got away with all those,” owner Dinah Ritchey said.
The thief is first caught on camera around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Ritchey said that’s when he took cash and some of their products.
And then several hours later, around 3 a.m. Saturday, there he is again, this time grabbing one of their computers and then coming back for the cords that go with it.
All in all, Ritchey said he took about $4,000 worth of items.
“I was really shocked and really it’s just a horrible violating feeling and it’s so scary, and you hear about it happening to other businesses and homes in the area and Portland in general but you never really think it’s going to be you,” Ritchey said.
The contractor working on the expansion said the thief stole ladders and tools they had in there too.
