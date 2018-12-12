SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Two Salem businesses were burglarized in one night and the thief was caught on camera. Police say both crimes are related.
On Tuesday morning, a burglar smashed through the double-pane glass door of Salon Wisp on Commercial Street.
“There was glass everywhere,” Bry Taylor, the salon's owner, said.
Taylor says she has owned the business for three years and this has never happened before. She says she is devastated because, according to her, the thief primarily stole from her stylists.
Since most of the items the burglar took belonged to independent contractors, Taylor’s insurance will not cover those losses.
“They could’ve taken all my stuff, it would’ve been fine," Taylor said. "But my girls, this is their livelihood.”
According to Taylor, the burglar went through several work stations, stealing cutting sheers and costume jewelry but leaving behind expensive hair styling tools.
“Unless this guy does nails on the side he didn’t take anything that’s going to be of any use to him,” Taylor said.
Nail technician Crystal Rose had hundreds of her nail plates stolen, valued at nearly $4,000. The mom of four says with Christmas right around the corner, the theft of her tools could not have happened at a worse time.
“It might be tight this year,” Rose said.
Rose and her co-workers have set up two GoFundMe accounts to replace the stolen items; the accounts can be accessed here and here.
Nearby, Salem police say the same burglar smashed through the door of Physiq Fitness in south Salem. This time, the crime was caught on camera.
Surveillance video shows the suspect enter through the shattered front door and walk right past valuable electronics, including iPads left in plain sight.
Instead, the thief walks into the owner’s office and takes one shoe.
“They stole one of my shoes," Landon Burningham, who owns the small chain of gyms, said. "Just one. So, I thought that was kind of interesting."
The video shows the thief eventually manages to get into a cash register, stealing $50, according to Burningham.
According to him, the suspect escaped through a back exit, leaving behind a trail of dollars and change stolen from the register, as well as the tools he used to pry it open.
Salem police tell FOX 12 no arrests have been made in either case and they do not have a description of the suspect.
The suspect has their face covered in the surveillance video. Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of similar burglaries at nearby businesses to contact the Salem Police Department.
Two Salem businesses were broken into Tuesday morning and although one of the break-ins was caught on camera police are still looking for the burglar, who they say is responsible for both crimes.We’ll give you look at the footage of the thief at 5, only on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/UqgxXWUKYr— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) December 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcast Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.