Thief steals keys, car from NE Portland Subway worker at gunpoint

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The manager of a northeast Portland Subway says a thief took his car keys, pulled a gun on him and drove off in his sports car, but the ordeal was caught on camera.
Surveillance video shows a man and woman walk into the Subway just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
Manager Rodolfo Lagunas says the man asked if the sandwich shop was open and when he told him no, the two quickly left. But, according to Lagunas, he would later learn one of them took something valuable.
“One of my coworkers was taking the garbage out, when they left the key in the door,” said Lagunas.
A video shows the couple walking out. The black man – dressed in jeans, a black jacket, black durag and wearing a blue backpack – is seen grabbing the set of keys from the door as he leaves.
Soon after, Lagunas says that man returned.
“I’m still shaking,” he said.
During that second visit, the suspect is seen getting out of a green Ford Taurus, which was parked next to Lagunas’ red Ford Mustang.
In a matter of seconds, the suspected car thief hops inside the sports car but another Subway employee spots him.
“She went to my office and said, ‘Rudy, somebody’s trying to get into your car,’” Lagunas said.
As the alleged car thief starts the engine, Lagunas is seen on surveillance video running out to confront him.
“I got a little piece of wood, so I tried to scare him, to get him away from my car. He pulled a gun on me,” he tells FOX 12.
Lagunas says in that moment, he thought only about his daughter who has Down syndrome and his pregnant wife.
“I swear to God, I almost had a heart attack right there,” he said.
Realizing how much his girls need him right now, he says he pulled back, allowing the suspect to drive off in his car.
“It’s not too expensive. Only $3,200 but it’s the only way I can come to work,” said Lagunas.
The restaurant manager tells FOX 12 he is worried because his income depends on the car. He is also concerned the suspect, who still has his set of keys, will return.
Lagunas says he filed a police report with the Portland Police Bureau. FOX 12 reached out to the agency to learn if investigators have any leads but have not heard back.
If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, please contact Portland police.
Lagunas has started a GoFundMe to help get a car so he can get to work.
