HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12's Most Wanted stole a truck and then used it to rip out an ATM at a Hillsboro credit union, according to police.

The woman who owns the truck said she didn’t even realize it was stolen until officers told her about the crime, and to make matters worse, the truck has incredible sentimental value to her.

With a super duty truck and chain, Hillsboro Police said a thief or thieves, ripped out the ATM at the First Tech Credit Union on Cornell Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police later learned the Ford F350 had been stolen just minutes before, which is why Mandy Lunsford woke up to police at her door.

"They come in and they say, 'Are you Amanda Lunsford and do you have an F350 Super Duty?' and I said yeah, and they asked me where it was at and I said it would be down in the parking lot," Mandy Lunsford said.

Lunsford told FOX 12 the truck was parked farther back in her complex and someone must have had their eye on it, knowing it would have the power to be used in this type of crime.

Now the ignition is broken and it’s getting checked out for other damage.

Lunsford is just hoping it’s in OK condition.

"I couldn’t even speak really and I’m still just trying to process it really because that truck means everything to me, to be the one person that that happens to," she said.

Lunsford said her dad passed away in 2016, he wrote about that truck in his final letter to her, and he gave it to her, that it’s been such a symbol of strength and endurance for her.

"It's hard to explain the meaning that you get with something like that when you lose your dad at such a young age," she said. "That truck just it really it’s the last thing I had of him and it's when I think of my dad what I would always see is his big truck, and so to have it damaged like this now because somebody decided to do what they did, it’s not fair."

Hillsboro Police are investigating and said a passerby saw the crime and reported it, but whoever did it left the truck and got away.

"I'm just praying that they’ll be able to fix what’s going on and hopefully they’ll find who did it," Lunsford said.

Hillsboro Police want anyone with information on this case to give them a call as they try to track down the suspect or suspects.