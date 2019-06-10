Thief steals $4,000 worth of merchandise, equipment, cash from N. Portland clothing store

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted made off with thousands of dollars worth of goods from a women’s clothing store in north Portland.
Now, the store’s owners are asking for help to track the thief down.
Surveillance video shows a man use a crowbar to bust open the door of Jennyfer’s Boutique along North Mississippi Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
From there, the owner of the store says the burglar went on a spree.
The man is seen on video walking around the store, swiping everything from purses and clothes to jewelry.
He even snatched the cash register with all the weekend’s sales still inside it.
FOX 12 spoke with Mauricio Rojas, who owns the boutique with his wife.
He says burglaries like this are becoming commonplace in the neighborhood, making it hard for small business owners like him and his wife to stay afloat.
“I’m hoping someone can help us find this guy,” Rojas said. “We’ve really been hit by shoplifters, and now people breaking in. It’s getting really hard on this street. Many owners around here are complaining about the safe issue, and if you notice on the street, many shops are closing now. We’re worried.”
Rojas estimates about $4,000 worth of merchandise, equipment and cash were taken during the heist.
If you recognize the thief or have any information about the burglary, give Portland police a call.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
