VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A disabled Vancouver woman’s tricycle was stolen from the front entryway of her apartment, police said Thursday.
Debbie Young said she and her husband came home last week to The Park at Mill Plain complex and found the tricycle missing.
Young said the tricycle was a gift from her husband after a brain tumor left her unable to balance on her bicycle.
“It means the world to me,” Young said of the trike. “It’s my way of being able to go out and spend time with my husband – we can go riding and stuff. I can’t do that now.”
“I’m handicapped, so I can use that instead of having to have my wheelchair or my walker, or my canes,” Young added.
Young said she never thought to lock up the $550 red Trifecta. She recently moved to Washington from Montana and said nobody bothers locking their doors there.
“I’m on disability, so I can’t replace it,” Young said, choking up. “And I don’t know who stole it, but I hope they feel really good about it.”
Young hopes the unique nature of her tricycle will make it easier for police to find, but she would rather the thief have a change of heart.
“Whoever stole my bike, bring it back, please,” Young said. “It’s all I want: my bike.”
Anyone who has seen the tricycle or can help find the suspect should contact Vancouver police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.