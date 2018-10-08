SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Sandy police are looking for the thief responsible for a rash of car break-ins late Sunday night in the Sandy Bluff neighborhood.
Officers took a half-dozen reports Monday after residents reported items had been stolen from unlocked cars. Some of the more expensive items were bikes, electronics and purses.
Kimberley Kultala said she realized she’d been hit when she couldn’t find her diaper bag in her SUV Monday morning.
“Then I realized there was what I think was cigarette ash on my passenger side seat, and I don’t smoke,” Kultala said, adding that she filed a police report.
Kultala said she later remembered she’d left $250 wireless headphones in the bag, and that her Marc Jacobs purse and an expensive pair of sunglasses were also stolen from the SUV.
“It was over a grand (worth) of stuff, and my car was probably unlocked,” Kultala said.
Two blocks away, Christa Bithell is also bummed she left her car unlocked.
Bithell said chargers and headphones were stolen out of her center console. She’s not too worried about the items but is more concerned out of principle.
“It was very frustrating, because you feel safe in your neighborhood, then when you realize that this has happened to other people as well – then you don’t feel so safe anymore,” Bithell said.
Bithell added, “When the fiancé gets home we are going to be looking to get cameras and a security system. It’s happened enough times in the neighborhood that it’s a little bit scary now.”
Sandy Police are reminding residents to keep their cars locked and not leave valuables inside. Officers said victims should promptly report crimes to better help officers catch suspects.
Police are also asking folks who live in the Sandy Bluff neighborhood to review security footage from Sunday night and early Monday morning. Anyone with information that can help solve the case is asked to give them a call.
