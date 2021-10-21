Thief uses car for smash and grab in NW Portland break in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A burglar used a car to break down the glass doors of a business in Portland’s Pearl District on October 17 around 6:00 a.m.
The thief stole about $13,000 worth of merchandise from the Street Vault. The owners, Gabe Findley and Nathan Walker, opened the store in July. Findley said Walker alerted him to the break in that morning.
“He said, that they got us and I was like what do you mean they got us? And he was like they broke in our store and stole a bunch of our merchandise and immediately my blood just started to boil you know what I mean and I was just shocked.” Surveillance video shows the person backing their car into the glass doors, shattering them.
“Wasn’t really expecting a car to be the way of entry but you know people surprise you,” Walker said. The person then gets out of the vehicle, runs inside and grabs merchandise, loads it into the car and drives off.
“When we got here it was just a ginormous mess of glass, glass all over the sidewalk, glass all over our shop,” Findley said. Marc Davison lives upstairs in the same building and said he felt everything.
“I thought we were having an earthquake because I’ve lived through one or two in California so I felt things shake,” Davison said. However, this isn’t the first time the shop has had to deal with something like this. Findley and Walker said someone tried to break in back in July by throwing a large concrete slab at the door.
“This is what they attempted to throw through the front door, this was the first attempt at the front door, they were unsuccessful and it bounced right off,” Findley said. Davison said things are only getting worse in the neighborhood and he doesn’t want to see businesses like this leave.
“It’s surreal and changes your sense of what normal is,” Davison said. “It feels more acceptable because there’s no triggers to stop it, there’s nothing happening to prevent it you don’t see the police here, you rarely see a police car.” The shop owners said despite this setback, they’re not going anywhere.
“We took a photo of the smashed window and we put it on the back of a t-shirt that pretty much says you can break our window but you can never break our spirit so now more than ever those shirts are so important to us,” Findley said. Portland Police are investigating but so far no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you are asked to call PPB.