Thief uses hand truck to swipe safe from NW Portland restaurant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are working to track down a suspect accused of breaking into a northwest Portland restaurant and stealing the safe and everything inside.
Police say they were called to the restaurant Thursday just after 9:00 a.m. to investigate.
Restaurant owner Ramzy Hattar says someone got into the building. Surveillance video shows a person checking out the cash register. The person then notices the safe and tries to move it. They leave the frame and then come back, and after a leaving a second time, the person comes back with a hand truck and takes off with the safe.
Hattar says it is frustrating to see that someone would do this to his businesses. He says they have already been through so much with COVID-19 restrictions. Hattar adds he is growing frustrated with the amount of crime and vandalism happening in the city.
“It is one thing after another,” Hattar said. “It is hard to stay motivated and focused. It is not just for me but my entire staff.”
Someone broke into Papi Chulos on NW 13th in PDX earlier yesterday morning. The crook used a hand truck and made off with the safe. The owner is frustrated with crime stacked on top of dealing with the pandemic. Story tonight at 8:00 on @fox12oregon. pic.twitter.com/ONNKk3uiey— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 24, 2020
“It’s a blow," manager Davide Bricca said. “2020, everyone knows it has been a tough year, especially in our industry. This has been as difficult as it has ever been. I have been managing restaurants and bars for 27-years and this is by far the hardest year I have ever had.”
Anyone with information about the burglary or recognizes the person in the video is ask to contact Portland police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
