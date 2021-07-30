PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A bubble tea shop slated to open this weekend in northeast Portland was broken into by thieves early Thursday morning and the crime was caught on camera.
The break-in at Tea & Tea, a tea shop located at 1489 Northeast Alberta Street that hasn’t even had its first day of business, was recorded on a security camera at the scene at 3:19 a.m. The footage shows two people enter the shop through its back door. They then are seen using a crowbar to pry open the cash register and rip out the shop’s safe. According to the shop owner, Kao Khamphilavong, the safe had $600 inside. The safe was found discarded in the back of the building – all the money gone. The thieves also took the power supply to the point-of-sale system.
While the thieves wore hooded clothes and masks, Khamphilavong is hoping someone will recognize them. “I just feel violated that's how I feel. Somebody came in, I did all this work for months try to get this to this point, then someone comes in and did this. So, it was just devastating,” he said. Khamphilavong is hoping to still open the shop on Saturday, but it’s going to be more of scramble with cleaning up the damage left behind by the suspects.
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the break-in. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.
