VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Thieves used a tarp in an apparent effort to hide their faces during a burglary at an auto shop on Lewisville Highway.
Workers at the shop, Orchard Express Auto Care, said a newspaper delivery-person noticed damage to the business around 4 a.m. Friday.
“They had smashed out the front window and had a vehicle hiding [them] so nobody could see what they were doing,” Service Writer Jordan Ream said.
In surveillance video Ream shared with FOX 12, the vehicle used be the thieves appeared to be an RV.
After smashing the front window, one or more of the suspects crawl inside the shop’s lobby, the video showed. During the entire burglary effort, the thieves shield their faces and outfits from security cameras above.
Deputies are investigating an early morning burglary at Orchards Express Auto Care in Vancouver.“They had black tarps over their bodies to hide their faces, their outfits - anything that we could use to identify them,” a worker tells #FOX12. Full story at 10. pic.twitter.com/4mM2hpD8VV— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 14, 2019
“They had black tarps over their bodies to hide their faces, their outfits - anything that we could use to identify them,” Ream said. “One person was outside with a walkie-talkie wearing a black outfit. The second one had the tarp over their body. And then the third one was the driver.”
Ream said the video shows the suspects spent a half-hour trying to break into a safe that is empty and hadn’t been used in years.
Ultimately, however, the thieves did get away with a $10,000 diagnostic scanner and two drills. They also grabbed a coffee maker and some licorice from the lobby on the way out.
“Around $13,000 in stuff,” Ream said.
The thieves appeared to have also known their way around the shop; just moments after breaking in, one of the suspects–while under the tarp–immediately reaches for an overhead light switch.
Ream, however, says it’s too early to know for sure if the burglars had inside knowledge.
He said he also hopes other small businesses will use the auto shop’s damage and losses as a reason to strengthen their security measures.
“Trying to get it out there so another local shop doesn’t have to deal with this,” Ream said.
Orchard Express Auto Care was closed on Friday while workers cleaned up the mess left behind, but Ream said it will reopen Saturday morning as usual.
Multiple other local businesses have generously replaced their supply of coffee and licorice. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating the burglary.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
