PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local nonprofit school that serves children who are homeless was just hit by thieves – again.
Staff at the Community Transitional School on Northeast Killingsworth and 65th tell FOX 12 the gas lines were cut on three of their four school buses late Thursday night.
“That just makes me so much angry. I can’t believe people can do that,” said the school’s transportation coordinator, Aldin Porcic.
It appears two people are responsible; they were caught on camera cutting through the fence at the lot where the buses were parked, then were also on surveillance video as they returned a few hours later to steal the gas.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Porcic was able to make some temporary fixes to the gas lines to resume operations, but over the winter break the buses will have to go to the shop for permanent repairs.
There’s no word yet how much it will cost.
“Our school is a school for children whose families are homeless and they’re moving around Portland,” added principal and teacher Cheryl Bickle. “It’s kids who live in motels, shelters, [with] family friends or in their cars.”
Bickle said more than 90% of their pre-K through eighth-grade students take the bus to school, which picks them up right from shelters or wherever they may be staying.
With three of their four buses out of commission Friday morning, she said they had no choice but to cancel school on Friday.
“That hurts children,” Bickle said of the theft. “Not that you can’t make up a day, but it’s just mindless to me to steal gasoline from a school bus.”
Roughly 90 students attend Community Transitional School, and they each get breakfast and lunch at school.
On Friday’s they also get a bag of groceries to take home to their families for the weekend.
But with school canceled Friday, those bags of food sat in the school entryway.
“They know who we are, for sure,” Porcic said of the thieves. “Everybody in [the] neighborhood knows who we are. And stealing from [a] nonprofit organization, that doesn’t make sense. That’s really low for anybody to do.”
It’s not the first time it’s happened, either.
Last month, the fuel line on one of those buses was cut. Back in February, a gas tank was punctured.
“So now we’re thinking that perhaps we need to build a secure building to house the buses,” Bickle said.
If you recognize the people in that video, or saw anything suspicious around the fenced lot on 60th and Killingsworth late Thursday, call Portland Police.
