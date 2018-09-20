FOX 12’s Most Wanted broke into a Portland thrift store – run by a nonprofit that helps recovering addicts – and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise.
“To have someone come in and take from the ministry that saved my life, it’s awful,” said Marcus Didion, a graduate of the organization’s rehabilitation program.
According to Didion, he’d hit rock bottom when he began the Pacific Northwest Adult and Teen Challenge alcohol and substance abuse program in February of 2016.
“I had a house that was going through foreclosure. I had a failed marriage.” Didion added, “I was having alcoholic seizures on almost a daily basis.”
Despite having completed five previous 28-day rehabilitation stints with other organizations, he held on to the hope TC’s year-long program could save him. And, it did.
Upon graduating, he took an internship with the faith-based organization and was quickly promoted into its marketing department.
“I now work full-time for Pacific Northwest Adult and Teen Challenge,” he said.
Didion attributes part of his success in the program, to its unique structure.
“There is a vocational training component,” he said.
He says students work at the nonprofit’s thrift store, learning retail skills, as they battle addiction.
According to Didion, half of the ministry’s budget comes from the goods sold at the resale center in southeast Portland. But Thursday, its doors were closed.
The thrift shop was ransacked on Wednesday night. In surveillance video captured just outside of the building, two men can be seen loading goods onto a dark-colored Dodge SUV.
“They stole our safe, which had about $1,200 cash in it,” said Russ Tappero, vice president of operations.
He told FOX 12, the men also got away with at least $5,000 worth of merchandise, including three iPads and TV screens. The thieves also broke into one of the cases and stole jewelry.
Tappero said the thieves left behind a trail of damage.
“They cut the lines for the internet, they cut the lines for all sorts of things, so we can’t function,” he said.
The store was closed Thursday morning, because without internet cables, workers said they couldn’t ring customers up.
Both Tappero and Didion say, they know their organization will bounce back.
“We’re a very scrappy, grass roots recovery program,” Didion said.
And neither is holding a grudge.
“The kinds of people who break into this store and steal from this store are the kinds of people that we take into our program.”
Didion wants anyone responsible for the break-in to know help is available.
Portland police have not yet made an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-3333.
Anyone who wants to help Pacific Northwest Adult and Teen Challenge bounce back from this break-in can make a donation at https://teenchallengepnw.thankyou4caring.org.
