Thieves smash through Keizer computer store, owner left to clean up mess

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A Keizer business owner was left to clean up quite the mess Wednesday morning after he says thieves smashed through the front door of his computer store overnight.
Jeremy Racine has owned Northwest Tech Solutions for three years and says he has never had a break in like this before.
“There was just glass in every square inch of the store,” Racine said.
He says just after midnight on Wednesday two people smashed through the glass of the front door. The pair proceed to tip over and smash display cases. Racine says he was at home asleep when Keizer police came to his home to tell him about the break in.
“I drive down here, the window is all smashed in, my display cases are smashed and flipped over, all my laptops are missing,” Racine said.
The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
“They looked like they knew right what they wanted and they just flip over one of the cases and kick the glass in on one of the others,” Racine said.
To add insult to injury, one of the people in the video picks up a sheet of glass and smashes it onto a table nearby.
“I mean, we are barely getting by with the COVID-19, and now it is going to be even harder,” Racine said.
Keizer Police are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
