Thieves steal seven new bikes from north Portland bike shop

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thieves hit a bicycle shop in Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood and made off with several bikes still in their boxes.
Ben Helgren's shop Block Bikes PDX had its sixth anniversary party on Sunday night – that’s the same night he says the thieves struck.
Helgren says the thieves took seven unassembled Marin brand bikes straight from a storage trailer at the business on North Burlington Avenue.
“It was a big hit from such a positive weekend,” Helgren said. “It’s going to take away all the positive steps we took. My business is very, very seasonal so we have to start the season strong.”
Photos show what the bikes look like when they are assembled correctly.
But according to Helgren, those bikes are missing key pieces that would make them work, like saddles and pedals.
It’s possible the bikes will be for sale somewhere, but they won't look exactly like the photos.
If you know anything about the thefts, give Portland police a call.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
