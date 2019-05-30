NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – Surveillance cameras captured thieves stealing several tools from a home in North Plains.
Annie Domenici got a startling wake up call early Tuesday morning. There were several notifications on her phone alerting her of movement at their property in North Plains off Northwest Dairy Creek Road.
“As soon as I looked at it I realized their intent was serious,” Domenici said.
Surveillance footage captured the suspects pulling up in a pickup and eventually loading several contracting tools, including a nail gun, a paint sprayer and air compressor, and a skill saw.
Domenici says it’s about $2,000 worth of stolen equipment that the couple was using to fix up the home on the property.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were nearby but were waiting for backup. The footage shows the thieves take off and deputies arrive a minute later, ready to surround the house.
“You know, you're sitting there watching somebody load up your nail gun and your air compressor and, like, all these things that you know you work hard for and you're spending money so that you can work, you know, so that part of it is like, it's a hit in the gut,” Domenici said.
The plan is to renovate the home and live in it temporarily before a new build on the 34-acre property in a few years.
“It's just a landing pad so we can get ourselves out of the city and into the rural area,” Domenici said.
Domenici says the theft sets back their renovation project and takes away a sense of calm, which is one of the reasons why the bought the property in the first place.
“It costs money to do all this stuff,” Domenici said. “The aggravation of having to replace everything and then the time, I mean the last couple days the amount of time that we've spent dealing with this situation, and more importantly, you want to feel at peace in your own space and that gets taken away.”
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary is still under investigation. Deputies haven’t said if any arrests have been made in the case.
