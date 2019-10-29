PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police officers are working to figure out who stole a white trailer in broad daylight Monday evening on the southeast side of the city.
Inside the trailer, Melvyn Baker says there were tools he used to make a livelihood and help support his kids as a single dad.
Baker is the owner of Shorty’s Hot Dogs, a small stand he owns and takes to different Saturday markets and events. He’s been working to build the business since 2007. He says he had it stored in a white utility trailer near his home when it was stolen Monday evening.
“The extra income, it definitely helps," Baker said.
Baker says he had a lock on the hitch, but the thieves still cut right through it.
“I would purposely park my other vehicle in front of the trailer tongue just so that way I could block anyone from trying to steal it,” Baker said.
He says he was taking a nap after working a morning shift at the Portland airport and was woken up by his neighbor screaming.
“I woke up to my neighbor screaming and yelling, 'they are stealing your trailer, they are stealing your trailer,'” Baker said.
A neighbor’s home security camera at the end of the cul-de-sac captured a car and pick-up with the trailer trying to escape. It also showed a neighbor trying to stop the thieves from getting away.
“It is heartbreaking to see the video,” Baker said. “If I had woken up a minute or two earlier, I probably could have stopped them, you know, from taking my trailer.”
In their getaway, a neighbor says her trash can and small tree were damaged.
Baker is hoping someone will see his trailer and he’ll be able to get his stuff.
“It is just a big blow to the stomach to have all my equipment stolen like that from right up under me,” Baker said.
Portland police are looking into the case and anyone with information to give them a call.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.