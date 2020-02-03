HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted targeted a restaurant in Hillsboro not once, but several times. The manager says each time, the thieves are after the same thing.
Daniel Sene is the manager at Hale’s Restaurant & Lounge on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway.
Sene says the restaurant has been around since the 1970s and is known for its home cooking.
But he says since September, thieves have been targeting the restaurant for cash and they’ve been doing some serious damage in the process.
Sene says in September, two thieves managed to get inside while they had an issue with their security system. He says the thieves sawed into their safe.
From there, he upgraded the security system.
Sene says a few months later, it was the same situation, but this time only one thief showed up.
In that instance, Sene tells FOX 12 the security system worked, but the thief had enough time to get away without being caught.
Then this past weekend, he says two thieves showed up again.
Although Sene has surveillance video, there’s one thing that’s making it tough to track them down.
“They’re very good at concealing faces. Our cameras aren’t able to catch much,” he said. “How can these guys keep going like this and not get caught?”
Sene added, “We do rely on the community and we’ve had great customers over the years and we really appreciate all of the support and the love.”
Sene says the thieves got away with a substantial amount of money after the first break-in, but thankfully haven’t gotten their hands on that much in the following break-ins.
If you happen to recognize anyone from the surveillance videos or have any information about these break-ins, contact Hillsboro police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.