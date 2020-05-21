PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Think take-out, but for books.
Powell’s Books in downtown Portland is offering contact-free store pickup. The independent bookseller has been closed in recent months due to COVID-19 but has still been open for online sales.
Customers after selecting their items online should choose store pickup at checkout and select a time slot for pickup once the order is ready. Customers can pick up their orders outside the store entrance at 11th Avenue and Couch Street. The service is free. More information is available on the store’s website.
Powell’s says it does not have plans yet to open physical stores but continues to review CDC guidelines and information from city and state officials.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.