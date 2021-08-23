MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Marion County emergency responders ask people to stop calling 911 if they think they have covid and only use it for true emergencies.
Marion County Fire District #1 says that more than half of the calls they have received in the last two weeks have been COVID-related or suspected COVID. They are instructing their emergency responders to assess people and only take those who genuinely need it.
The agency says that if someone is presenting life-threatening symptoms, then that person will be transported immediately. Still, in other non-emergency situations, other options may be taken into consideration.
They may ask residents to isolate themselves at home and see a physician when they can, according to the agency's Facebook page.
MCFD1 said 911 should only be used when a person experiences symptoms like chest pain and shortness of breath that could lead to death.
With the overwhelming number of patients at local hospitals, like Salem Health, the agency said measures like this are necessary. The approach to finding alternative options for transport will go for anyone who misuses 911, not just potential covid patients.
Marion County Fire also says that residents may be asked to wear a mask or meet emergency responders outside to protect them from a potentially infected environment.
