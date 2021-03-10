Third COVID-19 stimulus package to bring significant boost to families most in need

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - From Capitol Hill to the president’s desk, the third COVID-19 relief bill is expected to be signed into law by the end of the week.
It’s $1.9 trillion and includes another round of direct stimulus payments to those who qualify.
That’s up to $1,400 per person for families making less than $160,000 a year and individuals making less than $80,000.
The full amount is for those earning less than $75,000.
"It's money pumped into the system and it’s a significant amount of money," Steve Holwerda, Managing Director at Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, said. "It'd be no different than an individual that lost their job and then felt like they needed some help and the bank gave them a loan. Our country is stepping in, the federal government providing checks to help people that are most in need."
Holwerda said this time around families most in need will see a significant boost.
Not only will people who qualify receive a stimulus check but there’s also an additional $1,400 per child.
And this COVID-19 relief package includes an expanded child tax credit which is $3,600 for each kid under 6 and $3,000 for each child between 6 and 17.
Previously that credit has been processed through your tax return so you get that money when you file; now families can get payments monthly.
"Imagine you have two individuals and they're married and they both make $75,000 dollars and they have two children, they're twins, they're 5 years old, that family during this year will get $12,800 dollars," Holwerda said. "It’s a significant amount of money."
But another difference in this package could catch people off guard.
The process that allowed Congress to pass it quickly came with a tradeoff for those who have unpaid private debt; creditors could take stimulus money to pay it.
"It could be through a divorce, you didn’t pay your credit card, you’re having your wages garnished, the previous stimulus payments could not be garnished," Holwerda said.
When it comes to garnishment, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden who is also the Senate Finance Committee Chair, said he will be introducing separate legislation to stop that from happening and make sure families get their money.
