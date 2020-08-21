PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) - The third inmate in Oregon’s prison system has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Oregon Department of Corrections reported that the man, who was between 60 and 70 years old, died Thursday at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.
The man’s name and the date he tested positive were not released.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s official cause of death.
Previously, inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 died at the Snake River Correctional Institution and the Oregon State Penitentiary.
Prior to COVID-19, the department issued press releases about in-custody deaths that included information like the person’s name, age and county of convictions. Now, according to Oregon DOC, “In order to balance the desire for transparency with our legal obligation to protect personal health information, we have changed the AIC (adult in custody) death notification process when someone dies who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
There are 14,200 adults in Oregon Department of Corrections custody at 14 institutions across the state. The department has previously outlined its precautions related to COVID-19.
