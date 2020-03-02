UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has identified a third presumptive case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Oregon.
OHA said the third case is an adult who lives in Umatilla County. The resident is currently hospitalized in Walla Walla, Washington. The test on the sample was performed by Washington’s public health laboratory and was one of Oregon’s pending cases.
According to OHA, the case is not linked to travel and is considered a case of community transmission.
Officials are working to contact people who may have been in close contact with the person.
OHA said the resident attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School in Weston on Feb. 29.
Athena-Weston School District officials have closed the gym and will conduct a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution. The gym is detached from the rest of the school, and officials said they do not consider the separate school building to pose any risk of exposure.
People who may have attended Saturday’s basketball game can call the following numbers if they have questions.
- Oregon residents can call 211.
- Washington residents: Washington State Department of Health: 800-525-0127, press #
- Walla Walla County: 509-524-2647
Health officials will announce if there are any additional locations where people may been exposed, if they are determined.
The first and second presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon were announced over the weekend.
Additional updated information including daily tracking of the people involved in the investigation and people who are being monitored can be found at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Other information can be found at:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Oregon and Washington should have their borders sealed.
Ok, so I'll ask the obvious question; How in the heII does a kid in Umatilla County come down with this stuff?
