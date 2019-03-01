WILLAMINA, OR (KPTV) – A third suspect is now facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly fire in rural Willamina last year.
Gerald Wayne Wolfe, 28, was arraigned Friday afternoon in connection to the fire on June 13 in the 38000 block of Southwest Tenbush Lane that killed 79-year-old Dieter H. Aulig. Wolfe is facing charges including murder, two counts of arson in the first degree, and aggravated theft in the first degree.
Dieter Aulig’s grandson, Nicholas J.D. Aulig, was previously arrested in connection to fire; Nicholas Aulig’s friend, Jacob Thomas Brooks, was also arrested as a suspect in the case. Both teens are also facing murder charges.
Nicholas Aulig was found the day after the fire at Brooks’ house after authorities said they were concerned he may have been injured in the fire.
Detectives in 2018 said they believe the teens conspired to steal a large amount of money being stored at Nicholas Aulig’s grandparents’ house. Search warrants led to the discovery of $50,000 in money stolen in this case, according to investigators.
Investigators said a “fire accelerant” was found inside the house and the cause was believed to be arson.
Wolfe is currently being held at the Yamhill County Jail without bail. He is due back in court March 8.
