Third teen dies at hospital after crash on SR-503 north of Battle Ground

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A third teenager has died following a crash on State Route 503 north of Battle Ground last week, according to Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred Monday at about 1:28 p.m. on SR-503 near Northeast Gabriel Road. WSP said David Zarb, 46, of La Center, was northbound in a 2011 Ford F-150 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Mazda3 head on. Both vehicles came to a rest in the southbound lane.
A 16-year-old girl in the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people in the Mazda, two 15-year-old girls and a 66-year-old woman, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. WSP reported on June 17 that one of the girls died. On Tuesday, WSP said the third teen had passed away at a hospital. The names of the teenagers have not been released.
Zarb is now being charged with three counts of vehicular homicide. Formal arraignment is set for Friday afternoon.
