PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Months after a fire destroyed a Northeast Portland apartment - another victim has died. The family of 26-year-old Kelsi Edmonds said she passed away Thursday at the Legacy Oregon Burn Center.

"A parent should never have to say goodbye to their child. It should be the other way around," Brian Edmonds said through tears.

It's been three months since the fire ripped through the Heidi Manor Apartments. Kelsi and her boyfriend Seth Thompson jumped 30 feet to the ground to escape the flames. Seth didn't survive and neither did his roommate, Robert "Bill" Gremillion.

Thursday, Brian Edmonds said Kelsi also died after going through more than two dozen surgeries.

"My wife was on one side, and I was on the other. I said some words and we let her go," he said.

Edmonds said they got two-and-a-half weeks with Kelsi before she passed. During that time, Kelsi said something Brian is holding onto.

He shared a story about Kelsi first learning about space as a child. When she learned about the concept of planets, she'd say things like, "I love you to Jupiter and back," Brian said. Eventually, they told her all the darkness around the planets is space. One day, when she was around 3 or 4 years old, she told him 'I love you beyond the darkness and back."

A week and a half ago, when she was conscious, she told Edmonds, "'Daddy, I love you beyond the darkness and back.'" He said hearing that one last time was wonderful. "At the time I didn't realize or know what was going to happen and now it has even more meaning," Edmonds said.

He said doctors eased her off of her medication, which allowed her to be conscious and able to visit with her parents.

"We'd watch the Food Network for hours. Just day to day living that we used to do when she was at our home," he said. "She was 1000% our focus. Her focus was about her mom and dad. She wanted to make our time with her enjoyable. My wife and I believe she in some way knew her time was limited."

Edmonds said that's just the kind of person she was - selfless.

"She always went after the innocent. When the fire started, she tried to save both of her cats because she had that kind of personality," he said.

Luckily, Edmonds said her cat Paloma survived the fire and is recovering at home with him and his wife Sondra.

Investigators said they believe fireworks in a plastic dumpster caused the fire early Fourth of July morning. Now, Edmonds and other loved ones of the victims are suing complex management and the garbage company. The lawsuit said the dumpster was kept underneath where people lived.

One investigator also said in July the building likely didn't have sprinklers because it was built in the 1970s.

That's something Edmonds hopes to change now he's lost his daughter.

"Our legal team is out to change not just here in say, Portland. We're talking Oregon, Washington, the West Coast, the entire country eventually," Edmonds said. "Nobody should have to wonder 'Gee this is all I can afford, I hope there's no fire.'"

Edmonds said they do have a GoFundMe set up, but said if you'd like to make a donation, you should donate to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center where Kelsi was being taken care of.