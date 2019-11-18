DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An adorable new K-9 with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office finally has a name, thanks to the community.
The 17-week-old bloodhound was introduced earlier this month. He was donated by Tamaron Ranch Bloodhounds in September. Deputy Donny Patterson, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was selected to be his handler.
When the sheriff's office received the bloodhound, he was nameless. So the sheriff's office asked the public for name suggestions.
Photos: Deschutes County's new bloodhound K-9
On Nov. 12, the sheriff's office said they received thousands of name suggestions and over 2,600 votes on the top 20 names, including Sherlock, Gunner, Scout, Red and Copper.
With 870 votes, Copper came out on top.
The sheriff's office said many that suggested the name referenced the movie Fox and the Hound, while other community members recommended the name based on the color of his fur.
Patterson and K-9 Copper will now head to California to begin the training and certification process.
