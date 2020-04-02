VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - To help combat the spread of COVID-19, the city of Vancouver opened up a "Safe Parking Zone" for the people who are living in their vehicles.
At 6 a.m. Thursday, vehicles began lining up at the Vancouver Mall.
Kathy Inman and her 15-year-old dog, Mika, were first in line.
"This is a really big blessing for a lot of us," Inman told FOX 12.
Evicted recently with only a few hundred dollars to her name, Inman is in the process of buying a Ford van with the help of a local dealership.
It has been a tough month for her without a real roof over her head. It's hard to stay clean and healthy.
"So you just have to do your best to wash up in the cold water at the park bathrooms," said Inman. "Cause that's the only privacy you can get. Sorry if this is TMI, but it's the truth of what it's like."
Inman now has her own parking spot in the southwest corner of Vancouver Mall, as well as a place to wash.
The vehicles are parked in every other space, far enough away from one another to follow social distancing guidelines.
There are rules for the Safe Parking Zone.
The zone is limited to 40 vehicles, including a maximum of two recreation vehicles, and all vehicles must be operational and legally licensed at the time of registration to receive a Safe Parking Zone placard.
There is a limit of two adults per vehicle. Children under the age of 18 are welcome with an adult participant. Pets are allowed, but leash laws do apply and pet waste bags are not provided.
The Safe Parking Zone will have portable restroom facilities, hand washing stations and garbage service. It will be monitored by staff and has 24-hour security.
The parking lot will be temporary real estate for the homeless so they can have a place to shelter-in-place. They have the same responsibility as the rest of the community - to help flatten the curve.
"You can check out during the day to access food, medicine, if you need anything for your vehicle. We're really telling people - don't use it as a place to come and go, cause that doesn't really support the need to shelter-in-place and minimize the potential spread," said Dave Perlick with the City of Vancouver.
Living out of his Jeep for more than a year now, and also just being laid off from his job with a local restaurant, Kevin Wahlbrink says he's grateful in this time to have a place to park, a place to stay.
"There's a lot of times when you try to park at Walmart and they just run you out. You see the cops drive around giving you funny looks so," said Wahlbrink.
For many, a mall parking lot may not seem like home, but for Inman it's a reason to be grateful.
"So very much. I pray for all the people who let this happen, because for me and everyone else...I'm sorry, it's very overwhelming cause you get looked at, you know, and some of us don't choose to have this lifestyle. Therefore when you get a helping hand and no one is judging you - it's very much appreciated," Inman said.
The City of Vancouver says the homeless can stay in the parking lot until the COVID-19 pandemic ends and the mall reopens.
For more information, go to www.cityofvancouver.us/safeparking.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.